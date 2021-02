Len generated two points (1-3 FG), one rebound, one assist and one block over eight minutes in Sunday's 119-97 loss to the Hornets.

Len joined the starting lineup for the third time this season in Sunday's matchup after two strong performances, but he had limited playing time against Charlotte. Instead, Robin Lopez saw 23 minutes off the bench and scored 14 points for the Wizards. It wouldn't be surprising to see Len return to the bench going forward.