Len posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 20 minutes during Friday's 110-107 victory over the Warriors.

Len is technically the listed starting center, but Robin Lopez has been outscoring him off the bench in recent games, scoring 16-plus in five of his last six contests. However, Len decided to join the scoring party Friday, posting 15-plus points for the first time since March 21. The Wizards took full advantage of their size mismatch against the Warriors, but given Len's unstable minutes, it feels unlikely fantasy managers can rely on any consistency.