Len recorded 10 points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and three steals over 27 minutes in Wednesday's 103-100 win over Miami.

Len had played just 12 minutes across the past two games, but he was on the court for a season-high 27 minutes in Wednesday's narrow victory. The 27-year-old hasn't been able to generate much consistency recently, averaging 6.0 points and 4.4 rebounds over 14.6 minutes per game across the past seven matchups.