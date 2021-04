Len scored 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 FT) and grabbed five rebounds across 21 minutes Thursday in a loss to Detroit.

Len started his 11th straight game at center for Washington and registered his sixth double-figure scoring game over that span. He's not putting up massive numbers, but Len is at least showing the ability to contribute decent points, rebounds and blocked shots on occasion. He remains off most fantasy radars but could be a factor if his minutes were to ever settle in the upper-20s.