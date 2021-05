Len will come off the bench in Game 4 against the Sixers on Monday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old started the past 41 games for the Wizards, including the first three games of the series, but he'll move to the bench Monday after posting two points (1-3 FG), two rebounds and one assist over 11 minutes during Game 3. Daniel Gafford will start at center with Len and Robin Lopez set to work off the bench.