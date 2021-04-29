Len accumulated 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 win over the Lakers.

The 27-year-old has now posted back-to-back quality games, averaging 17.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in that span. Len was only averaging 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in his previous nine games before Monday's and Tuesday's impressive performances, so fantasy managers should tread lightly before investing in the veteran big man. Still, the eighth-year center has started in each of his last 26 contests, so feel free to stream him if you need blocks along with low-end points, rebounds and field-goal percentage.