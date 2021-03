Len will start at center for the Wizards in Saturday's game against the Bucks.

With Moritz Wagner struggling as of late, Len will return to the starting lineup for the first time since Feb. 12. He's averaging 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per game this season. Wagner will shift to the bench, with Robin Lopez also expected to rotate in at center for the Wizards.