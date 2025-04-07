Sarr ended with 16 points (7-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 32 minutes during Sunday's 124-90 loss to the Celtics.

This was Sarr's ninth game of his rookie campaign with at least 17 shot attempts. It's no secret that his offensive game is very raw, as he's hitting 39.6 percent from the field this season. The Wizards are clearly giving him the green light, however, presumably to speed up his development. His defense has been tremendous, though, as he's averaging 1.5 blocks and 0.7 steals on the season.