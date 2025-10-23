Sarr ended with 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 133-120 loss to the Bucks.

Sarr's workload was a bit underwhelming Wednesday, and the second-year center failed to record a block. He still double-doubled, however, and he dished out a few dimes in the loss. Sarr averaged 1.5 blocks and 0.7 steals in 27.1 minutes per game during the 2024-25 regular season as a rookie, so the defensive stats will likely pile up soon.