Sarr (undisclosed) went back to the locker room early in the second quarter of Monday's game against Dallas, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Sarr was slow to get up following a fall in the first quarter, though he remained in the game until going back to the locker room at the start of the second. If the rookie big man is unable to return, Jonas Valanciunas will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way.