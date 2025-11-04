Sarr compiled 19 points (8-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal, two blocks and two turnovers in 29 minutes during Monday's 119-102 loss to the Knicks.

Sarr set a new career high in dimes, and with 4.1 assists a night on the season, he flashed some solid facilitating skills. He's looked like a completely different player in Year 2, and Sarr's currently flirting with top-30 value on the strength of averages of 17.0 points (52.7 percent shooting) to go with 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 swats per contest.