Sarr contributed seven points and four rebounds for France in Thursday's 92-64 EuroBasket victory over Belgium.

Sarr made two appearances in the Las Vegas Summer League before the Wizards shut him down, and he's since returned to action ahead of the new season. The 2024 No. 1 overall pick is looking to take another step forward in 2025-26, as Sarr averaged 15.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game following last year's All-Star break but shot just 39.5 percent from the floor during this stretch.