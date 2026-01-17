Sarr totaled 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 28 minutes during Friday's 128-115 loss to the Kings.

The second-year center led the Wizards in scoring on the night, although all five Washington starters scored in double digits. Sarr is still looking to find some consistency, and over 12 games since Christmas he's averaged 14.8 points, 5.8 boards, 2.6 blocks, 2.5 assists and 0.8 steals in 25.8 minutes a contest.