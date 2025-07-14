Sarr recorded 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, eight blocks and two assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 102-96 Summer League win over the Nets.

Sarr dominated the paint Sunday, posting a game-high 12 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass and a game-high eight blocks. Sarr was a quality shot blocker during his rookie season, averaging 1.5 blocks per contest, and he has been impressive in that category thus far at Summer League, logging 11 blocks through two games.