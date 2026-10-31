Sarr ended with three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and eight rebounds across 29 minutes during Friday's 95-79 victory over Charlotte.

Sarr saw his playing time elevate to 29 minutes, although that's where the positives end. He turned in his worst performance of the season, despite the increased playing time, a worrying sign for fantasy managers. While he does remain a clear must-hold player, expectations for Sarr should likely be tempered, assuming Washington can maintain a relatively injury-free roster.