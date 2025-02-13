Sarr posted nine points (3-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 32 minutes in Wednesday's 134-130 overtime loss to Indiana.

Sarr (ankle) returned Wednesday while making his first appearance since Jan. 27, putting together a balanced effort despite struggling shooting the ball from the field in a high-scoring overtime battle. Sarr, who recorded a team-high-tying pair of blocks and finished one point shy of double figures, posted his fifth outing of the season with at least nine points, six rebounds and four assists.