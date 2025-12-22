Sarr (adductor) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Charlotte.

Sarr sat out Sunday's game with it coming as the second leg of a back-to-back set, but he'll be back in action Tuesday night, which will likely shift Tristan Vukcevic back to the second unit. It'll be interesting to see if Sarr, who has been limited to minutes in the mid-20s since his return, will be able to sniff closer to 30 minutes in his third game back.