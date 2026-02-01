Sarr (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Sarr will miss his first game since Dec. 21 due to right calf soreness. Over the past 15 contests, the 20-year-old is averaging 17.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 blocks while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from three. His absence opens the door for Marvin Bagley (back) to enter the starting lineup in his first game back from a five-game absence. Sarr's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Knicks.