Sarr accumulated 28 points (12-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 150-129 loss to the Heat.

Sarr operated under a minutes restriction once again and was limited to 20 minutes. However, the Frenchman was a dominant offensive force while he was out there, finishing with 28 points while missing just seven of his 19 shots from the floor. That scoring output was Sarr's best mark since Jan. 27, when he scored 29 points and added 12 rebounds in a win over the Trail Blazers. Sarr has made just two appearances since the All-Star break after recovering from a hamstring injury, and the Wizards are likely to monitor his workload in the final weeks of the regular season since Washington doesn't have a realistic chance of reaching the Play-In Tournament.