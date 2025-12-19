Sarr (adductor) registered 18 points (8-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 24 minutes Thursday in the Wizards' 119-94 loss to the Spurs.

Aside from a 6-for-14 showing from two-point range, Sarr generally performed well in his return from a right adductor strain, which had kept him out for the Wizards' last six games. Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly (23 minutes) -- who had missed the previous four contests with an oblique injury -- saw far less playing time than the rest of the Wizards' starters, but both should see their minutes restrictions lifted after getting another game or two under their belt. The Wizards have a Saturday/Sunday back-to-back set coming up against the Grizzlies and Spurs, respectively, so Sarr could be a candidate to sit out one of those games for maintenance purposes.