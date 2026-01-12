Sarr finished Sunday's 112-93 loss to the Suns with 19 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 28 minutes.

Sarr was arguably the lone bright spot during the Wizards' blowout loss Sunday, leading the Wizards in blocks and rebounds while co-leading the team in points with Tre Johnson. Sarr posted his 10th double-double of the season and first since Dec. 31 against the Bucks. Over his last five outings, Sarr has averaged 15.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over 27.3 minutes per game.