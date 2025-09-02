Sarr (calf) will miss the rest of the EuroBasket tournament, but he's expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

The severity of the issue is unclear, though Sarr won't need surgery to address the problem. His status will still be worth monitoring this fall, as it's possible the 2024 No. 1 overall pick will have his reps limited in training camp in some capacity due to the setback. If Sarr is restricted in any way to begin the new year, Tristan Vukcevic, Anthony Gill and Marvin Bagley are the next men up on Washington's depth chart at center.