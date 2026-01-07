Sarr posted 23 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during the Wizards' 120-112 win over the Magic on Tuesday.

Sarr finished Tuesday's game as the Wizards' second-leading scorer behind CJ McCollum (27 points), but it was the former's defensive prowess that was on full display during the win. He has recorded at least three blocks in six of his last eight outings, including a six-block performance against the Grizzlies on Dec. 28. Sarr leads the Association with 2.3 blocks per game and is also averaging 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 threes and 0.8 steals over 28.4 minutes per game this season.