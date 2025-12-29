Sarr tallied 20 points (9-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, six blocks and two steals over 26 minutes during the Wizards' 116-112 win over the Grizzlies on Sunday.

Sarr showed his prowess on both sides of the floor Sunday, leading the Wizards in points while setting a career high with six blocked shots. The 2024 No. 1 overall pick has blocked at least three shots in each of his last three outings, and in his five outings since returning from a six-game absence due to a right adductor strain, he has averaged 15.6 points ,7./6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 threes, 3.0 blocks and 0.8 steals over 25.0 minutes per game.