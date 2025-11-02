Sarr posted 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 125-94 loss to the Magic.

Sarr put together a respectable final line, highlighted by team highs in rebounds and blocks. He fell just shy of his second double-double in three appearances, as he continues to produce across the board on a nightly basis. Sarr has now put up at least 10 points and eight rebounds in five of his first six games of the 2025-26 season.