Sarr (adductor), who won't play Monday against the Bucks, is also out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

The second-year big man's next chance to return is Thursday against Boston. Head coach Brian Keefe says the injury isn't serious, so fantasy managers should be relieved to hear that. With Sarr out of action, Marvin Bagley and Tristan Vukcevic should split the minutes at center for the next two contests.