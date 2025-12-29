Head coach Brian Keefe said pregame that Sarr (adductor) will remain on an unspecified minutes restriction in Monday's matchup against the Suns, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Sarr has appeared in five of Washington's last six outings following a six-game absence due to a right adductor strain, though he has yet to log more than 26 minutes since returning from the extended absence. He has averaged 15.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 1.8 assists across 25.0 minutes per contest in those five appearances.