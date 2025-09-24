Sarr (calf) will miss the beginning of training camp, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Sarr went down with a calf injury during EuroBasket on Sept. 2, which resulted in him being sidelined for the rest of the tournament. That injury will carry over to the start of training camp for his NBA squad, but the team is hopeful he'll return to the floor soon. During his rookie campaign, Sarr averaged 13 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per game, shooting 39.4 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from deep.