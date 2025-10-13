Sarr (rest) won't play during Monday's preseason game against the Knicks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Sarr amassed 12 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 17 minutes during Sunday's preseason loss to Toronto, but he'll take a seat for the second half of Washington's back-to-back set. Sarr battled a calf injury to start training camp, but he's not expected to face any limitations come Opening Night.