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Wizards' Alex Sarr: Won't play Saturday
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Sarr (toe) is out for Saturday's game against Miami.
Sarr is sidelined for a fourth consecutive contest due to a left toe issue. With Tristan Vukcevic (knee) also out Saturday, Anthony Gill should be in for a massive role at center against the Heat.
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