Sarr (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland.

Sarr will miss the Wizards' final game before the All-Star break due to right hamstring tightness. With Tristan Vukcevic (illness) also sidelined, Washington will have to get creative with its center minutes. Anthony Gill figures to be one of the top options at the five spot. The Wizards will come out of the All-Star break with a back-to-back set against Indiana that begins Feb. 19.