Sarr (ankle) won't return to Monday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Sarr visited the locker room during the second quarter after going down with a left ankle injury, and while he was temporarily able to re-enter the matchup after being evaluated, he evidently didn't feel healthy enough to finish this one out. Look for Jonas Valanciunas and Anthony Gill to see more work at center down the stretch with Sarr out of commission.