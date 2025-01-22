Sarr finished Tuesday's 111-88 loss to the Lakers with 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, five blocks and one steal over 27 minutes.

Sarr recorded a career-high five blocks in the losing effort which was a big step in the right direction -- he had a total of nine blocks in his previous 10 games. He remains a huge project on the offensive end, however, as he's hitting 38.4 percent from the field in 11 January appearances.