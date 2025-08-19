Williams agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Wizards on Tuesday, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Williams will compete for a spot on Washington's regular-season roster during training camp. The 26-year-old guard spent most of the 2024-25 campaign in the G League, appearing in 45 outings between the Motor City Cruise and Sioux Falls Skyforce. He averaged 18.7 points, 5.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 32.9 minutes per game in those 45 appearances.