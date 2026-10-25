Davis supplied 19 points (8-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 124-120 win over Chicago.

The veteran forward bounced back from a nine-point effort against the Raptors on Friday, but Davis' six boards were still his lowest mark on the young season. Through his first three games for the Wizards, Davis is averaging 20.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks, and he hasn't even found his rhythm on offense yet -- he's shooting just 41.5 percent from the floor on 17.7 FG attempts a contest.