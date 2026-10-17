Davis generated 14 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks over 27 minutes during Friday's 107-106 preseason loss to the Pelicans.

Davis notched his second straight double-double, led Washington in rebounds and tied for the team lead in blocks. Washington acquired the veteran big man from Dallas in an eight-player trade in February. The All-Star's health will again be the key variable when Washington opens the regular season Wednesday against the Bucks.