Gill (coach's decision) didn't see the court Sunday in the Wizards' 149-146 win over the Nets.

Gill and Jerome Robinson were both squeezed out of the rotation Sunday with the Wizards welcoming Deni Avdija and Ish Smith back into the lineup after multi-game absences while both navigated the NBA's health and safety protocol. Prior to sitting out against the Nets, Gill offered little fantasy value while appearing in the preceding five games, averaging 1.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 9.8 minutes while shooting 22.2 percent from the field.