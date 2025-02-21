Gill (ankle) is listed as available for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Gill will snap a three-game absence streak Friday due to a right ankle sprain. The 32-year-old's availability shouldn't cause any waves in the rotation, as he hasn't played more than seven minutes in a game since Dec. 15.
