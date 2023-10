Gill (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice session, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Gill suffered a hamstring injury during a preseason game in mid-October and was unavailable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pacers. However, he's trending in the right direction in his recovery and appears to be closing in on a return. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action, but his full participation in practice is encouraging.