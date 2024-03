Gill closed with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 137-114 loss to the Rockets.

Gill logged at least 20 minutes for the second straight game, falling just two rebounds short of a double-double. Silly season has arrived in Washington, and it appears as though there could be some weird lineups on the horizon. If Gill can stick in a meaningful role, managers in deeper formats might want to consider giving him a look.