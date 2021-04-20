site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Anthony Gill: Healthy scratch Monday
RotoWire Staff
Gill (coach's decision) didn't play during Monday's win over the Thunder.
Gill has been a healthy scratch for four times over the past five games. The forward is so far averaging 1.1 points and 1.5 rebounds across 18 appearances with the Wizards this season.
