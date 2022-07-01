Gill and the Wizards agreed to a two-year contract on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Gill has seen spot minutes for the Wizards over the past two seasons and averaged 4.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 10.5 minutes last season. He'll presumably continue seeing limited action.
