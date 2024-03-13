Gill produced two points (1-2 FG), one rebound and one block over four minutes during Tuesday's 109-97 loss to the Grizzlies.

Gill played just four minutes in the loss, continuing his disappointing season. Although he has been in the rotation for three straight games, he has played a total of just seven minutes in that time. Obviously, there is no reason to consider him a viable asset, even in the deepest of leagues.