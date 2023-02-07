Gill (COVID-19 protocols) played 21 minutes and finished with six points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in Monday's 114-91 loss to the Cavaliers.

Following a four-game stint in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Gill was cleared to play ahead of the Wizards' three-game Week 17 slate. Due to the absences of Bradley Beal (foot) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle), Gill ended up playing a healthy amount of minutes off the bench, but the 30-year-old may be in store for a decreased role Wednesday against the Hornets if at least one of the two injured players returns to action.