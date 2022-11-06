Coach Wes Unseld said Gill is feeling under the weather, but he's still available, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.
Gill has started each of the past three games and has averaged 7.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 23.7 minutes. While the aliment doesn't appear to be too severe, it may still limit his overall production during Sunday's contest.
