Gill won't be available for Sunday's game against the Celtics while he recovers from a stomach virus.

The Wizards will play the first game of a back-to-back set Sunday, and the quick turnaround for Monday's contest versus the Rockets could put Gill in danger of missing a second straight contest. However long Gill is out with the stomach ailment, head coach Scott Brooks' rotation shouldn't be affected. Gill has played only five minutes in total over the Wizards' past eight games.