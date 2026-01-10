Gill accumulated no counting statistics across three minutes of court time in Friday's 128-107 loss to the Pelicans.

Gill made an appearance for the second game in a row, but he was essentially out of the rotation Friday with Washington welcoming Kyshawn George (hip) back from a seven-game absence and with Khris Middleton (knee) returning from a one-game rest. The Wizards had Gill play the final 5.8 seconds of the third quarter before he was back on the bench to begin the fourth quarter, and he then checked back into the game for the final 2:44, when Washington had fallen behind by 20 points.