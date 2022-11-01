Gill ended with 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during Monday's 118-111 loss to the 76ers.

Prior to Monday's surprise start, Gill had averaged 3.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.0 minutes. But coach Wes Unseld apparently likes what he's seen from Gill over other forwards Deni Avdija and Rui Hachimura. Fantasy managers in standard leagues shouldn't have to pay too much attention. Gill isn't a high-usage player or someone who excels defensively or on the glass. Per 36 minutes for his career, he's averaged 13.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists.