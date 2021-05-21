Gill tallied 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across six minutes during Thursday's 142-115 win over Indiana.

Gill hasn't been a regular member of the rotation lately, but he got a little action off the bench in the blowout victory. The 28-year-old has shown the ability to fill it up in the last month, as this marked the fifth time he's reached double figures in scoring in that stretch. That said, Gill isn't likely to factor into the rotation in a playoff series against Philadelphia.