Gill recorded 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's 112-94 loss to the Celtics.

Gill did not enter the game until the second quarter but managed to have his best performance of the season. Three of his five rebounds came off the offensive glass with one of those boards turning into an easy bucket. The 30-year-old had seen a decline in playing time in each of the previous four games before Sunday's season-high 19 minutes. It seems likely that he'll continue to see a limited amount of action going forward.